Jury cites ‘lack of evidence’ in sexual assault acquittal

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County jury found a man not guilty of sexual assault Thursday due to “lack of evidence.”

In June of 2021, Jonesboro police arrested Maverick Loyd on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault.

According to court documents, Loyd “confessed” to a family member that he had sex with a minor.

While investigating the accusations, the affidavit stated the police officer’s patrol unit recorded Loyd saying “There wasn’t no taking it back. Maverick also said he wasn’t denying anything and that he was screwed up.”

His jury trial began Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Following two days of testimony, on Thursday the jury returned a verdict of not guilty.

In the verdict form, signed by the foreperson, the jury said the acquittal was “due to lack of evidence.”

