M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border.

The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 4:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

According to the USGS, it was located 18 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Maynard in Randolph County.

The quake had a depth of 7.1 kilometers.

No one reported feeling it.

