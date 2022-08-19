M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border.
The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 4:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18.
According to the USGS, it was located 18 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Maynard in Randolph County.
The quake had a depth of 7.1 kilometers.
No one reported feeling it.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.