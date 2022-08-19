Energy Alert
McDonald’s employee points gun at customers during argument over order, police say

Willie Wester
Willie Wester(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a McDonald’s employee pointed a gun at a customer.

The incident happened at the location at 1389 Poplar Avenue on Thursday morning.

Two customers say they got into an argument with Willie Wester about their food order being wrong.

Officers arrived and found a Ruger 9mm gun on the counter.

Wester was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

