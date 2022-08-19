Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Middle school student to host lemonade stand cancer benefit

Madelynn hopes to raise at least $8,000 for cancer research.
Madelynn hopes to raise at least $8,000 for cancer research.(KAIT)
By Chase Gage
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A student at M.D. Williams Middle School in Pocahontas is using her new position to give back to the community.

In March 2022, we brought you the story of Madelynn Moffett, a 9-year-old student competing in a national writing competition. Then, in April, her school set up a fake pep rally to surprise her with the news that she was one of 11 winners across the country.

With the win, she earned several cool prizes, including a spot on the Sun-Maid Board of Imagination. She went to California to meet with the other board members, and together, they came up with a plan to help others.

On Saturday, August 20th, board members across the United States will host lemonade stands, with all proceeds going toward the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, an organization dedicated to fighting childhood cancer.

Moffett’s stand will be in the downtown square in Pocahontas from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Lemonade costs $1.00, but all donations are welcome. Each cup also comes with stickers and Sun-Maid snacks, a deal that sounds very hard to pass up.

You can also donate by visiting her personalized website here, or scanning the QR code below. Her goal is to raise $8,000, but whether she hits that number or not, every little bit helps.

You can donate to Madelynn's lemonade stand by scanning this QR code.
You can donate to Madelynn's lemonade stand by scanning this QR code.(KAIT)

Moffett said it can be hard balancing fifth grade and community service, but to her, helping others is a priority. She said she is extremely excited to see just how much good she can do for those in need while holding her position of power. If one thing is clear, it’s that her future is bright, and this surely won’t be the final time we hear about her doing amazing things.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Lt. Brad Felkins with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, Ralph E. Tacker was...
Missing Marked Tree man found safe
A person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on Cleveland's...
Person dies of electrocution; body found tangled in wires at substation
Police warn of rental scam
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
In a news release, the agency said Lealon Nichols was last seen around East Johnson Avenue and...
Missing man with dementia found safe

Latest News

The couple sits under the gazebo during their lunch date.
Social media sensation reflects on dating show success
Region 8 News Sports Director Chris Hudgison showing off his golfing skills at Thursday's event.
Golfers swing for the green to benefit law enforcement, first responders
According to Lt. Brad Felkins with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, Ralph E. Tacker was...
Missing Marked Tree man found safe
The scam in question is alerting students of the campus’ number of COVID-19 cases, urging them...
SCAM ALERT: Fake email targets students over possible COVID-19 exposure