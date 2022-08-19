Middle school student to host lemonade stand cancer benefit

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A student at M.D. Williams Middle School in Pocahontas is using her new position to give back to the community.

In March 2022, we brought you the story of Madelynn Moffett, a 9-year-old student competing in a national writing competition. Then, in April, her school set up a fake pep rally to surprise her with the news that she was one of 11 winners across the country.

With the win, she earned several cool prizes, including a spot on the Sun-Maid Board of Imagination. She went to California to meet with the other board members, and together, they came up with a plan to help others.

On Saturday, August 20th, board members across the United States will host lemonade stands, with all proceeds going toward the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, an organization dedicated to fighting childhood cancer.

Moffett’s stand will be in the downtown square in Pocahontas from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Lemonade costs $1.00, but all donations are welcome. Each cup also comes with stickers and Sun-Maid snacks, a deal that sounds very hard to pass up.

You can also donate by visiting her personalized website here, or scanning the QR code below. Her goal is to raise $8,000, but whether she hits that number or not, every little bit helps.

You can donate to Madelynn's lemonade stand by scanning this QR code. (KAIT)

Moffett said it can be hard balancing fifth grade and community service, but to her, helping others is a priority. She said she is extremely excited to see just how much good she can do for those in need while holding her position of power. If one thing is clear, it’s that her future is bright, and this surely won’t be the final time we hear about her doing amazing things.

