Police searching for missing man with dementia

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – The Osceola Police Department needs your help finding a missing 81-year-old man.

In a news release, the agency said Lealon Nichols was last seen around East Johnson Avenue and Broadway Street at 4 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18.

According to the OPD, Nichols was wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, and a red hat.

Police warned Nichols does have dementia and he was traveling in an unknown direction.

If you have any information about where Nichols may be, you are urged to contact OPD at 870-563-5213.

