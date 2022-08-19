Energy Alert
Residents speak out about block party ordinance

By Imani Williams
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A city ordinance in Blytheville is being discussed after block parties cause issues for law enforcement.

One party in particular sparked concerns from residents.

A block party and loud music with explicit lyrics took to the streets of Walls and Knowles this summer, leading to 20 complaints, according to Blytheville Police Assistant Chief Ricky Jefferson.

Although some were disturbed by the party, some nearby people said they didn’t see an issue.

“It was cool with me. Everybody got along, something to do,” said long-time resident, Diamond.

He has lived in the area for about 20 years. He said block parties are normal in the area.

Other residents who didn’t want to be on camera agreed the parties were typical. The type of music and how loud the music was played was the major issue.

A block party ordinance is now being discussed to reduce noise and traffic issues.

Diamond said the ordinance should look at each party case by case.

“I just think they need to look at specifically what kind of party they are having,” he said.

Other residents said if the music was not so loud and the party-goers cleaned up afterward, that may help a little.

The ordinance has not been approved yet.

Jefferson said he was not against the community having fun, but it is important to be respectful of neighbors.

