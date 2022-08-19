Resource officer changes at school district

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A change in officers is in the works in Manila.

The Mississippi County Fire, Police, and Safety Committee voted to approve a resource officer for Manila Public Schools at a Thursday afternoon meeting.

According to the district’s superintendent, Jason Evers, the district is changing from using a Manila police officer as a resource officer to a sheriff’s deputy.

Evers said this would help keep more officers on staff in Manila since the county has more deputies.

This change is not final yet; there are still more votes before it is official.

