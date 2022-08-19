Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Resource officer changes at school district

Manila Public Schools
Manila Public Schools(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A change in officers is in the works in Manila.

The Mississippi County Fire, Police, and Safety Committee voted to approve a resource officer for Manila Public Schools at a Thursday afternoon meeting.

According to the district’s superintendent, Jason Evers, the district is changing from using a Manila police officer as a resource officer to a sheriff’s deputy.

Evers said this would help keep more officers on staff in Manila since the county has more deputies.

This change is not final yet; there are still more votes before it is official.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Lt. Brad Felkins with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, Ralph E. Tacker was...
Missing Marked Tree man found safe
Downtown house fire under investigation
According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 a.m., Aug. 16 on Highway 63 near...
2 dead after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 63
A person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on Cleveland's...
Person dies of electrocution; body found tangled in wires at substation
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 27-year-old Keyonte Wilbourn was booked into the Craighead County...
Murder suspect in jail on $1 million bond

Latest News

Block party ordinance
Residents speak out about block party ordinance
The couple sits under the gazebo during their lunch date.
Social media sensation reflects on dating show success
Region 8 News Sports Director Chris Hudgison showing off his golfing skills at Thursday's event.
Golfers swing for the green to benefit law enforcement, first responders
In a news release, the agency said Lealon Nichols was last seen around East Johnson Avenue and...
Police searching for missing man with dementia