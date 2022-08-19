Reward offered in missing Sikeston woman investigation

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands of dollars are being offered for information in the case of a missing Sikeston woman.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), The Friends of Shyann Morrison have raised a $5,000 reward for information which leads police to the whereabouts of Morrison or verifiable information as to exactly what has happened to her.

Police, family and friends are currently looking for Morrison who went missing in Sikeston in February 2021.

Sikeston DPS Detective Cotner is in charge of the case and anyone with information is asked to come forward by contacting him through his direct Sikeston DPS line at 573-475-3787.

Posters and flyers with information about the reward and efforts to find Morrison will be handed out throughout the community in the coming days.

Posters and flyers, like the one seen her, will be handed out throughout the community in the coming days to raise awareness about the disappearance of Shyann Morrison and a reward offer for information. (Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety/Facebook)

The Friends of Shyann Morrison have asked to remain anonymous at this time, but in a Facebook post, Sikeston DPS shared a public statement.

“Someone out there knows what happened to Shyann,” reads the statement. “We pray this reward will give that someone enough motivation to do the right thing and let us know what happened to Shyann. This could be your loved one and if it was you would want someone to speak up if they knew anything that could help. So please help us bring closure to Shyann’s family and friends who truly misses her and needs to know what happened to her.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.