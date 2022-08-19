Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Reward offered in missing Sikeston woman investigation

According to Sikeston DPS, Shyann Morrison went missing from Sikeston in February 2021.
According to Sikeston DPS, Shyann Morrison went missing from Sikeston in February 2021.(Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands of dollars are being offered for information in the case of a missing Sikeston woman.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), The Friends of Shyann Morrison have raised a $5,000 reward for information which leads police to the whereabouts of Morrison or verifiable information as to exactly what has happened to her.

Police, family and friends are currently looking for Morrison who went missing in Sikeston in February 2021.

Sikeston DPS Detective Cotner is in charge of the case and anyone with information is asked to come forward by contacting him through his direct Sikeston DPS line at 573-475-3787.

Posters and flyers with information about the reward and efforts to find Morrison will be handed out throughout the community in the coming days.

Posters and flyers, like the one seen her, will be handed out throughout the community in the...
Posters and flyers, like the one seen her, will be handed out throughout the community in the coming days to raise awareness about the disappearance of Shyann Morrison and a reward offer for information.(Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety/Facebook)

The Friends of Shyann Morrison have asked to remain anonymous at this time, but in a Facebook post, Sikeston DPS shared a public statement.

“Someone out there knows what happened to Shyann,” reads the statement. “We pray this reward will give that someone enough motivation to do the right thing and let us know what happened to Shyann. This could be your loved one and if it was you would want someone to speak up if they knew anything that could help. So please help us bring closure to Shyann’s family and friends who truly misses her and needs to know what happened to her.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Lt. Brad Felkins with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, Ralph E. Tacker was...
Missing Marked Tree man found safe
A person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on Cleveland's...
Person dies of electrocution; body found tangled in wires at substation
Police warn of rental scam
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
In a news release, the agency said Lealon Nichols was last seen around East Johnson Avenue and...
Missing man with dementia found safe

Latest News

Cave City head football coach
FFN Extra: Danny Brustrom previews 2022 Cave City season
Melbourne head football coach
FFN Extra: Stu Smith previews 2022 Melbourne season
Willie Wester
McDonald’s employee points gun at customers during argument over order, police say
In June of 2021, Jonesboro police arrested Maverick Loyd on suspicion of second-degree sexual...
Jury cites ‘lack of evidence’ in sexual assault acquittal