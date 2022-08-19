Social media sensation reflects on dating show success

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Matthew Wurnig, also known as the “TikTok Bachelor”, hosts 50 Dates in 50 States.

His YouTube channel has over 10,000 subscribers, while his TikTok has over 450,000 followers, with some of his videos having over 10 million views.

Wurnig’s views have even surpassed those of ABC’s The Bachelor.

“The Bachelor is something that I really wanted to overtake and that has been a lot of motivation for me, and through this whole thing I have told a lot of people I want 50 Dates 50 States to be the next Bachelor”, he said.

Back in May, Region 8 News met with Wurnig when he came to Jonesboro on a date. This was the second year he chose a girl from Jonesboro to represent Arkansas.

“We went frog gigging and it was a good time, and I got the full Jonesboro experience”, he said.

Wurnig said season one was mainly out of pocket. Now that he has gone viral, sponsors have been helping him out during the filming of season two.

The first date is the most important, as you must establish a connection.

Jonesboro native Harley Miller said she definitely felt that connection.

“I mean Matt is a great guy and he is very different than any guy I have ever met, and he is genuine and just a good guy all around. I feel so honored that he picked me to be the date for Arkansas”, she said.

The competition is heating as season two is coming to an end. Wurnig will soon pick his top ten favorite dates and take them to Miami, Florida. The grand finale is a special trip with the date he considers his favorite.

“Being in Puerto Rico for four nights with my top date of season two. I feel like that holds some weight to it, and who knows I might catch love doing that”, he said.

Wurnig added Harley was in the running for the top 10, but he can’t release any information until the last date is over.

