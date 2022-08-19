Energy Alert
Tractor-trailer catches fire near Joplin; 43,000 pounds of cheese damaged

Courtesy: KOAM-TV
Courtesy: KOAM-TV(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
JOPLIN, Mo. (KOAM-TV/KY3) - Nearly 43,000 pounds of cheese caught fire in a tractor-trailer near Joplin on I-44 on Thursday.

Investigators say the driver noticed smoke in his mirror and pulled off the interstate. He attempted to put the flames out with an extinguisher. The driver then unhooked the semi and quickly pulled forward to safety.

The trailer was a total loss.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

