Watch the 2022 FFN Preseason Special

Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re getting closer to the 2022 high school football season.

Get ready for kickoff with the Football Friday Night Preseason Special. Chris and Logan provide a no-huddle look at NEA teams in 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, and 2A.

Watch Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

Football Friday Night (kait8.com/Region 8 News app)

Football Friday Night (facebook)

We’ve profiled 37 Region 8 schools this month ahead of the coming season. In-depth links are below.

Jonesboro (7A Central)

Greene County Tech (6A East)

Marion (6A East)

West Memphis (6A East)

Mountain Home (6A West)

Nettleton (5A East)

Valley View (5A East)

Brookland (5A East)

Paragould (5A East)

Wynne (5A East)

Forrest City (5A East)

Batesville (5A East)

Southside (5A East)

Westside (4A-3)

Trumann (4A-3)

Harrisburg (4A-3)

Pocahontas (4A-3)

Rivercrest (4A-3)

Blytheville (4A-3)

Gosnell (4A-3)

Highland (4A-3)

Cave City (4A-2)

Hoxie (3A-3)

Walnut Ridge (3A-3)

Manila (3A-3)

Osceola (3A-3)

Corning (3A-3)

Piggott (3A-3)

Newport (3A-2)

Salem (3A-2)

Melbourne (3A-2)

McCrory (2A-2)

East Poinsett County (2A-2)

Marked Tree (2A-2)

Cross County (2A-2)

Earle (2A-2)

Rector (8-Man)

Chris will have a feature on Izard County airing next week. The Cougars are preparing for their first season of 8-Man pigskin.

Latest News

The Cavemen are preparing for the 2022 football season.
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Cave City
Cave City head football coach
FFN Extra: Danny Brustrom previews 2022 Cave City season
The Bearkatz are preparing for the 2022 football season.
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Melbourne
Melbourne head football coach
FFN Extra: Stu Smith previews 2022 Melbourne season