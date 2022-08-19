Woman killed in rollover crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County woman died Thursday night when the car she was riding in ran off the road and overturned.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 11:23 p.m. Aug. 18 on State Highway 385 south of Kensett.

Skylar D. Berry, 18, of Judsonia, was southbound when ASP said he failed to maintain control of his 2014 Ford Fusion and drove off the roadway.

The car struck an embankment and overturned.

Berry and his front seat passenger, 19-year-old Katelyn C. Weems of Griffithville, were thrown from the vehicle.

According to the preliminary crash report, Weems died at the scene.

Berry and another passenger, 22-year-old Jose Hernandez of Ward, suffered unspecified injuries and were taken to the hospital.

