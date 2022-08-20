Energy Alert
A-State alum Merritt has big return in NFL Preseason Week 2

Arkansas State football alum Kirk Merritt is fighting for a spot on the Saints 53-man roster.
Arkansas State football alum Kirk Merritt is fighting for a spot on the Saints 53-man roster.(Source: KAIT)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (KAIT) - Arkansas State alum Kirk Merritt had a total of 84 return yards over two kick returns as New Orleans fell at Green Bay 20-10 in week two of the NFL Preseason. His longest return was a 59-yarder in the first quarter.

The wide receiver hopes to crack the final 53-man roster for his hometown team. He started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent and worked his way to the Dolphins practice squad. He had two touchdowns in the 2021 preseason and recorded his first regular season reception in Week 9.

He signed with New Orleans over the offseason.

In case you missed it, we profiled Merritt in July at the start of Saints Training Camp.

