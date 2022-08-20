A-State alum Merritt has big return in NFL Preseason Week 2

GREEN BAY, Wis. (KAIT) - Arkansas State alum Kirk Merritt had a total of 84 return yards over two kick returns as New Orleans fell at Green Bay 20-10 in week two of the NFL Preseason. His longest return was a 59-yarder in the first quarter.

The wide receiver hopes to crack the final 53-man roster for his hometown team. He started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent and worked his way to the Dolphins practice squad. He had two touchdowns in the 2021 preseason and recorded his first regular season reception in Week 9.

He signed with New Orleans over the offseason.

In case you missed it, we profiled Merritt in July at the start of Saints Training Camp.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.