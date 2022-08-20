BUSTED BY BURGLARS: Vehicle vandals following online trend hit Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An online trend is causing havoc across the country, and a Northeast Arkansas city is its latest victim.

Police records indicate vehicle break-ins have happened at two different Jonesboro car dealerships since Wednesday. Nearly a dozen cars were hit, and at least three were stolen.

Craig Stone is the General Manager of Auto Max on Stadium Drive, and he believes the vandals were inspired by a viral TikTok challenge.

The “Kia Challenge” videos have led to an increase in car thefts around the country. The videos share how to steal a car using only a USB charging cable.

It’s exactly what Stone said he found in one of his dealership’s targeted cars.

“There are a lot of kids who have gotten really bold lately,” he remarked.

Just across the street from Auto Max, Cavanaugh Kia was hit as well.

Nine cars were struck overnight, all of them with the steering columns damaged, and at least two cars were stolen.

For Stone, he wants anyone, especially teens, who are thinking about looking to become potentially felony famous to think again.

“It has serious repercussions. If you’re a kid and think because you’re under 18 and you’re going to get away with it, that may not be the case,” he explained.

Stone added three juveniles were found in a stolen car in Cross County and were arrested.

The Jonesboro Police Department said it is aware of the TikTok challenge but has not been able to verify the recent break-ins are a direct result.

Stone offered a few tips to make sure you keep your car safe:

Make sure you always lock your doors.

Park in a garage or well-lit area.

Buy a steering wheel lock to keep your car from being moved.

