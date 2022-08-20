‘Chaotic’ incident on GCT school bus under investigation

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – The Greene County Tech School District is investigating an incident involving a school bus aide that happened Friday.

According to Superintendent Scott Gerrish, there were “chaotic circumstances” on bus 22 on Aug. 19; however, he could not elaborate on what happened.

In videos posted on social media, an adult and children can be seen in what appears to be an altercation and, in another video, an adult can be seen running alongside the bus as the door closes. The adult in the video appears to be trying to hold the door open as the bus was moving.

Gerrish said “if one of our employees made any mistakes, we will fully address it.”

The superintendent said the aide is not allowed back on the bus during the internal investigation.

Gerrish said police had not been notified of the incident and Paragould police spokesperson Brad Snyder said he is not aware of any reports being filed.

