Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

‘Chaotic’ incident on GCT school bus under investigation

A school bus
A school bus(KMOV)
By Chris Carter
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – The Greene County Tech School District is investigating an incident involving a school bus aide that happened Friday.

According to Superintendent Scott Gerrish, there were “chaotic circumstances” on bus 22 on Aug. 19; however, he could not elaborate on what happened.

In videos posted on social media, an adult and children can be seen in what appears to be an altercation and, in another video, an adult can be seen running alongside the bus as the door closes. The adult in the video appears to be trying to hold the door open as the bus was moving.

Gerrish said “if one of our employees made any mistakes, we will fully address it.”

The superintendent said the aide is not allowed back on the bus during the internal investigation.

Gerrish said police had not been notified of the incident and Paragould police spokesperson Brad Snyder said he is not aware of any reports being filed.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died Thursday night when the car she was riding in ran off the road and overturned.
Woman killed in rollover crash
According to Lt. Brad Felkins with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, Ralph E. Tacker was...
Missing Marked Tree man found safe
Police warn of rental scam
A person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on Cleveland's...
Person dies of electrocution; body found tangled in wires at substation
In June of 2021, Jonesboro police arrested Maverick Loyd on suspicion of second-degree sexual...
Jury cites ‘lack of evidence’ in sexual assault acquittal

Latest News

The “Kia Challenge” videos have led to an increase in car thefts around the country. The videos...
BUSTED BY BURGLARS: Vehicle vandals following online trend hit Jonesboro
The holiday season is already expected to be a joyful one, as a big event for the city of...
Holiday spirit a-plenty planned for JoyFest 2022
Councilmember Bobby Long has vacated his seat.
Jonesboro Councilmember vacates seat
The apartment complex that was hit is located along West Huntington Avenue in Jonesboro.
Arrest made in connection to apartment hit by car