Crews at scene of apartment hit by car

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Fire and police crews are at the scene of an apartment hit by a car.

The apartment complex that was hit is located along West Huntington Avenue in Jonesboro.

Officials on the scene said the apartment is vacant and nobody is hurt.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene gathering details and will update you on any new developments.

Happening now: Fire and police crews are on the scene at an apartment complex on Harrisburg in Jonesboro. An apartment was hit by a car.



Still waiting on details, but the apartment that was hit is vacant. No injuries have been reported at this time. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/EaseNT8gqP — Imani Williams (@ImaniWilliamstv) August 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.