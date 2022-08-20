Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Crews at scene of apartment hit by car

The apartment complex that was hit is located along West Huntington Avenue in Jonesboro.
The apartment complex that was hit is located along West Huntington Avenue in Jonesboro.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Fire and police crews are at the scene of an apartment hit by a car.

The apartment complex that was hit is located along West Huntington Avenue in Jonesboro.

Officials on the scene said the apartment is vacant and nobody is hurt.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene gathering details and will update you on any new developments.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died Thursday night when the car she was riding in ran off the road and overturned.
Woman killed in rollover crash
According to Lt. Brad Felkins with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, Ralph E. Tacker was...
Missing Marked Tree man found safe
Police warn of rental scam
A person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on Cleveland's...
Person dies of electrocution; body found tangled in wires at substation
In June of 2021, Jonesboro police arrested Maverick Loyd on suspicion of second-degree sexual...
Jury cites ‘lack of evidence’ in sexual assault acquittal

Latest News

An airport in Northeast Arkansas will be seeing additional storage after a nearly one million...
Walnut Ridge Airport breaks ground on expansion
“A blessing out of a tragedy” is what the family of a missing 21-year-old man has to say....
Family thankful for community during search for missing son
The Craighead County Electric Cooperative announced starting Oct. 1, rates will be increased by...
CONSUMER ALERT: Preparing for utility bill rate changes
Walnut Ridge Airport breaks ground on expansion
Walnut Ridge Airport breaks ground on expansion