Crews at scene of apartment hit by car
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Fire and police crews are at the scene of an apartment hit by a car.
The apartment complex that was hit is located along West Huntington Avenue in Jonesboro.
Officials on the scene said the apartment is vacant and nobody is hurt.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene gathering details and will update you on any new developments.
