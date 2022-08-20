Fallen officer remembered in a special way

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A fallen officer’s wife and daughter were been presented with many items from across the nation to honor their loved one.

The Jonesboro community lost Officer Vincent Parks when he died unexpectedly during training back in July.

Many said their final farewell when officer Parks was laid the rest, but his memory has continued to be honored by people across the nation.

On Friday, Aug. 19, the Jonesboro Police Department shared pictures of some of the items they received in honor of Parks. One of the items included an oil painting by artist Kaziah Hancock.

(Jonesboro Police Department)

Some of the other items revived included cards, bibles, books, a pendant, and dog tags.

The JPD and Parks’ family thanked everyone for the support.

