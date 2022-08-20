Family thankful for community during search for missing son

LYNN, Ark. (KAIT) - A family is calling the search for their missing 21-year-old son “a blessing out of a tragedy”.

Crews continue their search for a missing man at Rainey Brake Wildlife Management Area in Lawrence County after he fell off a boat into the Black River and never resurfaced.

Since the first call came in on Sunday, Aug. 13, the family says the community was standing by, ready to help in whatever way, bringing drinks, food, and supplies for the search.

Searchers have come from all over to help the effort, including groups from multiple states.

Mike Stanley is a Chaplain for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission who has spent a large amount of the week speaking to family and those involved in the search.

He spoke to Region 8 News on behalf of the family and said the communities outpour of support has been heartwarming.

“I’ve lived in Region 8 for 33 years now, and I’m not surprised, but I’m always amazed at how people come together”, Stanley said. “The family has expressed to me and has asked me to express to all of Region 8 how grateful they are for the support and prayers. There are complete strangers as well as longtime friends supporting, and it just means the world. It’s very gratifying for me to be here, personally.”

He explained that groups have come from all over, assisting in the search.

“People from the communities of Lynn and Strawberry, surrounding counties, people from out of state, their church family, that’s the one thing the parents and the family have shared over and over again, is they are simply overwhelmed at how the community has come together,” Stanley said.

For those asking how they can help right now, Stanley said there was one thing everyone could do.

“I think just pray. Pray and encourage. I can’t think of anything specifically. There has been so much food, so much water, and soft drinks. Honestly, I think the family would share this, they’ve been so incredibly blessed and overwhelmed by the outpouring of support. I know they appreciate everyone’s prayers and thoughts,” he said.

The father of the missing man said “his cup is running over” from the support of everyone involved.

