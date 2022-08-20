First responders give back to family of fallen firefighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First responders across the Mid-South are still grieving the loss of Memphis firefighter David Pleasant.

Pleasant was killed in a crash earlier this month when a pickup truck ran a red light and collided into a fire engine.

First responders hosted a fundraiser Saturday for Pleasant’s family.

“It’s touching. I’ve had tears all morning,” retired firefighter Fred Person said. “The first two cars, they both dropped 20 dollars bills in the boot right off the bat, and I lost it.”

Memphis firefighters, police, EMS and first responders from neighboring agencies held a fill-the-boot style fundraiser.

“He gave his all for this city and the city is helping shed love to this family,” Pleasant’s friend Lisa Shultz said.

Shultz, an EMS, said she wants Pleasant’s four girls to know their father was one of the best.

“Nobody does first responder work for the money because you certainly don’t get rich doing it,” she said. “We do it because we love the citizens. We love what we do.”

Gail Culver’s father is a fallen firefighter. She says she understands what his girls are going through, but offered words of encouragement.

“Just know that your dad loved his job because if he’s a firemen they all love their jobs, and he gave it all for a job that he loved,” Culver said.

Agencies will honor his life over the next few days, with a sea of red scheduled for Sunday night from Tiger Lane to Fire Station 8.

A memorial visitation will be held Monday from 5 to 8 p.m., and his funeral will be the following day.

