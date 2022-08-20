Holiday spirit a-plenty planned for JoyFest 2022

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The holiday season is already expected to be a joyful one, as a big event for the city of Jonesboro is happening again.

JoyFest will be happening at 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3.

There will be plenty to do during the event on Union Street.

Officials said you can expect live music, kids’ activities, rides, local vendors, holiday shopping, and of course, the annual Christmas tree lighting.

The event will be hosted by the Downtown Jonesboro Alliance.

