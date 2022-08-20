Riverside/UCA alum Gavin Stone shines in AAA debut

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KAIT) - Gavin Stone twirled four hitless innings in his triple-A debut for the Oklahoma City Dodgers Friday night. The Riverside and UCA alum struck out four and walked two, firing 36 strikes on 63 pitches as the Dodgers beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 4-1.

Stone 🥶@Dodgers No. 7 prospect Gavin Stone spin 4 hitless frames in his Triple-A @okc_dodgers debut! pic.twitter.com/DhcHdweCnx — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 19, 2022

The 23-year-old faced 15 batters in the start, retiring 12 (two walks, one hit-by-pitch). He was tagged with the no-decision.

Stone, promoted to triple-A on Monday, recently was named the Dodgers’ seventh-best prospect and number 81 in all of MLB in MLB.com’s Top 100 Prospects.

Prior to this start, he ranked top 10 in Minor League Baseball in Fielding Independent Pitching (2.33, 1st), ERA (1.56, 6th), strikeouts (135, 8th) and strikeout percentage (33.5 percent, 9th). Stone has recorded double-digit strikeouts in four starts this season. He had a season-high 13 K’s for Tulsa on June 7th vs. Northwest Arkansas.

