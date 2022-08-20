Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Riverside/UCA alum Gavin Stone shines in AAA debut

Riverside alum Gavin Stone made his AA debut Wednesday night for the Tulsa Drillers.
Riverside alum Gavin Stone made his AA debut Wednesday night for the Tulsa Drillers.(Source: KFDA)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KAIT) - Gavin Stone twirled four hitless innings in his triple-A debut for the Oklahoma City Dodgers Friday night. The Riverside and UCA alum struck out four and walked two, firing 36 strikes on 63 pitches as the Dodgers beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 4-1.

The 23-year-old faced 15 batters in the start, retiring 12 (two walks, one hit-by-pitch). He was tagged with the no-decision.

Stone, promoted to triple-A on Monday, recently was named the Dodgers’ seventh-best prospect and number 81 in all of MLB in MLB.com’s Top 100 Prospects.

Prior to this start, he ranked top 10 in Minor League Baseball in Fielding Independent Pitching (2.33, 1st), ERA (1.56, 6th), strikeouts (135, 8th) and strikeout percentage (33.5 percent, 9th). Stone has recorded double-digit strikeouts in four starts this season. He had a season-high 13 K’s for Tulsa on June 7th vs. Northwest Arkansas.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died Thursday night when the car she was riding in ran off the road and overturned.
Woman killed in rollover crash
According to the agency, former district court clerk and former police officer, Ana Stewart...
Former police officer and district court clerk charged in missing funds case
According to Lt. Brad Felkins with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, Ralph E. Tacker was...
Missing Marked Tree man found safe
A school bus
‘Chaotic’ incident on GCT school bus under investigation
In June of 2021, Jonesboro police arrested Maverick Loyd on suspicion of second-degree sexual...
Jury cites ‘lack of evidence’ in sexual assault acquittal

Latest News

Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app
Watch the 2022 FFN Preseason Special
7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A preview
2022 Football Friday Night Preseason Special
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks...
Mikolas deals, Goldschmidt hits 30th HR, Cards beat D-backs
Arkansas State football alum Kirk Merritt is fighting for a spot on the Saints 53-man roster.
A-State alum Merritt has big return in NFL Preseason Week 2