Training held for first responders, farmers

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A deadly necessity. Grain bins are essential to agriculture but can also be very dangerous.

Hundreds of grain bins are across northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri.

It only takes seconds for someone to become helpless in flowing grain. It takes 20 seconds for someone to become stuck and soon suffocate.

First responders, producers, and farmers gathered Friday to learn how to prevent a grain bin incident from happening. They also learned how to rescue someone trapped inside.

“Initially it is prevention to try to make that these accidents don’t happen. To educate and to get the first responders and farmers working together,” said Brian Robinson, State Coordinator of the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads.

His team travels to help join anyone who may be involved in a grain bin rescue.

“If an actual grain emergency does occur then those people already know each other, and they’ve trained and worked together on the very specific types of procedures and equipment to do this type of rescue,” he said.

The training gave farmers and producers the steps they needed for a successful grain bin rescue.

They were split into multiple groups. Each group earned different techniques for saving a life from a grain bin entrapment.

Robinson said he hopes what they learn is just knowledge to have, but there may be a day it has to be used.

“It’s great for them to have hands-on,” said Robinson. “Because they can see it and formulate a plan and try to build the teams or teams in the area.”

Multiple agencies were a part of this training, including Paragould Fire and Rescue and Hornersville Fire Department.

