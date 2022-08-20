Walnut Ridge Airport breaks ground on expansion

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - An airport in Northeast Arkansas broke ground on Wednesday for an expansion that will bring additional funding to the facility.

The Walnut Ridge Airport announced the new facility in July and broke ground this week.

Representatives from Arkansas, including Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman, and State Representative Fran Cavenaugh were in attendance.

The new addition will bring a hangar that can store an additional six airplanes at the airport.

Airport Manager Stacy Hoggard said the new addition is great for the facility.

“It will be income generating for us. We’ve got a waiting list of 15 plus, and growing every day. There is a high demand for hanger space. We already have 47-52 planes here hangared at any time,” she said.

Hoggard explained the project has been on her to-do list in her six years as airport manager.

“I’m very, very excited. I’ve been wanting this for the whole six years I’ve been here. I’ve seen the airport grow over the past six years. We’re already doubling in fuel cells this year. We sold over 90,000 gallons of fuel last year, and we’re on course to do 150,000 gallons this year,” she said.

The project is expected to be completed by Spring 2023.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.