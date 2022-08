(KFVS) - There was a 3.1 earthquake at the border between Arkansas and Missouri around 8:12 a.m. this morning, August 21.

The coordinates of the location were 36.161N, 91.190W.

The exact location of the quake was about 3 miles southwest of Imboden, Ark. and 35 miles northwest of Jonesboro, Ark.

The quake had a depth of 9.2 miles (14.8 km).

