A-State volleyball holds Scarlet and Black scrimmage, season opener Friday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A lively crowd inside First National Bank Arena enjoyed an exciting first look at the 2022 Arkansas State volleyball team, as the new-look squad competed in the Scarlet-Black intrasquad scrimmage Saturday evening.

A balanced attack helped lift Scarlet to wins in the first and third sets, as it took the three-set match 2-1. Rookie Kyla Wiersema led the way with nine kills and six blocks, while senior Elise Wilcox knocked down nine kills with three blocks, as well as a pair of aces. Preseason All-Sun Belt honoree Macey Putt also aided in the victory with nine kills and nine digs.

Scarlet setter Lauren Musante piloted her offense with 27 assists and an ace, while Makayla Villarreal led in digs with 14.

For Black, freshman middle blocker Yazmyn Billings led the way with 10 digs and four blocks. Fellow frosh Bailey Helzer and Ilayda Dincer both finished second on the squad with seven kills apiece. Setter Kassidy Reeves recorded a double-double effort, handing out 25 assists to go with 10 digs, while libero Sarah Martinez corralled a match-best 19 digs.

The Red Wolves commence the 2022 campaign with the A-State Invitational next Friday-Saturday, Aug. 26-27, hosting Little Rock, Mississippi Valley State and Saint Louis.

