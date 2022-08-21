Energy Alert
Austin Cook fires 65, tied for third in Albertsons Boise Open

Jonesboro native Austin Cook continues competing on the PGA Tour.
Jonesboro native Austin Cook continues competing on the PGA Tour.(Source: ESPN)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 1:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KAIT) - Austin Cook fired a six-under 65 in the third round of the Albertsons Boise Open, pushing him to a tie for third heading into the final round Sunday.

Cook had a clean scorecard Saturday, with six birdies and no bogeys. It continues what has been an impressive tournament for the JHS and Razorback alum. He fired a 62 in the second round Friday.

The event is the first of three in the Korn Ferry Tour finals.

The top 25 golfers in the standings after the events earn a 2021-2022 PGA Tour card.

