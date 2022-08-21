Austin Cook fires 65, tied for third in Albertsons Boise Open

BOISE, Idaho (KAIT) - Austin Cook fired a six-under 65 in the third round of the Albertsons Boise Open, pushing him to a tie for third heading into the final round Sunday.

Cook had a clean scorecard Saturday, with six birdies and no bogeys. It continues what has been an impressive tournament for the JHS and Razorback alum. He fired a 62 in the second round Friday.

The event is the first of three in the Korn Ferry Tour finals.

The top 25 golfers in the standings after the events earn a 2021-2022 PGA Tour card.

