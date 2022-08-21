Energy Alert
Busy day as students move in at A-State

By Jace Passmore
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a day mixed with nervousness and excitement, as students got their first taste of what Arkansas State and Jonesboro are all about.

“Coming to Arkansas State, I was the only person in my high school to come here, so I was looking for my home away from home and Arkansas State has given me just that”, said student Madison Lamb.

When you think of Jonesboro, you think of churches, banks, and the home of the Red Wolves.

At heart, Jonesboro is a small college town.

“So, Jonesboro is kind of the perfect size, it big enough where you don’t see the people you don’t want to see but small enough you will always see a familiar face, so A-State and Jonesboro are my home”, Lamb said.

As classes begin Tuesday, many of the students are excited to use that time to experience what Jonesboro has to offer.

“Coming from a small town, I had three places to eat growing up”, said incoming freshman Russie West.

There were many volunteers from the community who came out and helped students move in.

