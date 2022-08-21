Church group looking forward after historic vote

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Over 200 churchgoers packed into the Valley View school fine arts building Sunday.

This comes after a historic disaffiliation vote that took place on July 31.

Stay UMC has used this rough patch as a time to grow closer with one another through the gospel.

“It’s a time for us to come back together, to fellowship together and be a communion together and help move forward,” said Stay UMC church member Dr. Hall.

The disaffiliation vote was a stressful and hard time for over ¼ of the First United Methodists congregation, but Stay UMC came together as a family and is pushing forward united rather than divided.

“As we were meeting leading up to the vote, we found a special communion with each other and a huge desire to be with this group of people and a lot of us knew each other,” said Dr. Hall.

Stay UMC just wants to stay together and open its arms to anyone wanting to come to praise the gospel.

“But we have got to know each other better, and this is just a special group of people, and we just want to be together,” said Hall.

Even though Stay UMC is hosting its services off campus, for the time being, they have not forgotten who they are.

“We have deepened some relationships and fostered some new ones and for a lot of us it has rejuvenated what it means to be United Methodist and we have been more excited about that,” said Dr. Hall.

Members have felt so passionate about the cause that they are all pitching in to help rent out the facilities to host their services.

“We are renting the building and we are using collections from members to defray the costs,” said Dr. Hall.

The future is unknown at this point but one thing is for certain, Stay UMC wants to stay united.

“We will try everything we can to stay together as a group, what the future holds is not really clear at this point but the one thing we do is we want to be together,” said Hall.

Stay UMC already has plans to host at least 5 more services away from the downtown Jonesboro campus.

