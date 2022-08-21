Defense improves in second A-State football scrimmage

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football wrapped up their second and final scrimmage of fall camp. The Red Wolves are just two weeks away from their season opener against Grambling State.

In what was almost a reversal from the week before, the defense stood out in the scrimmage, but the A-State offense didn’t struggle for long, ending the scrimmage on a high note.

“We have a better assessment after this scrimmage too, of really where we’re at, where every player is at and what they need to do to get better,” Head Coach Butch Jones said.

Jones added each player will have a “prescription plan,” with individual things to improve on between now and the season opener September 3.

Both teams had high points in the scrimmage, but Jones says there are plenty of things to clean up, mainly mental.

“The biggest thing for this football team, and we can’t use youth as an excuse, is in order to be a relentless competitor, play in and play out, you got to learn what we call the snap and clear and that’s play that snap, and then clear it from your mind,” Jones said. “Right now we have too many individuals, right now, that when they make a mistake, they’re letting that mistake beat them 3, 4, 5 plays into it because they can’t get their mind off of that I think that was really evident tonight.”

The Red Wolves wrap up fall camp Monday, before shifting to fall practices.

