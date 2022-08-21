Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Defense improves in second A-State football scrimmage

Red Wolves wrap up first scrimmage
Red Wolves wrap up first scrimmage(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football wrapped up their second and final scrimmage of fall camp. The Red Wolves are just two weeks away from their season opener against Grambling State.

In what was almost a reversal from the week before, the defense stood out in the scrimmage, but the A-State offense didn’t struggle for long, ending the scrimmage on a high note.

“We have a better assessment after this scrimmage too, of really where we’re at, where every player is at and what they need to do to get better,” Head Coach Butch Jones said.

Jones added each player will have a “prescription plan,” with individual things to improve on between now and the season opener September 3.

Both teams had high points in the scrimmage, but Jones says there are plenty of things to clean up, mainly mental.

“The biggest thing for this football team, and we can’t use youth as an excuse, is in order to be a relentless competitor, play in and play out, you got to learn what we call the snap and clear and that’s play that snap, and then clear it from your mind,” Jones said. “Right now we have too many individuals, right now, that when they make a mistake, they’re letting that mistake beat them 3, 4, 5 plays into it because they can’t get their mind off of that I think that was really evident tonight.”

The Red Wolves wrap up fall camp Monday, before shifting to fall practices.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus
‘Chaotic’ incident on GCT school bus under investigation
A woman died Thursday night when the car she was riding in ran off the road and overturned.
Woman killed in rollover crash
According to the agency, former district court clerk and former police officer, Ana Stewart...
Former police officer and district court clerk charged in missing funds case
The apartment complex that was hit is located along West Huntington Avenue in Jonesboro.
Arrest made in connection to apartment hit by car
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the...
M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line

Latest News

Arkansas State LB
Red Wolves Raw: Kivon Bennett post 8-20 scrimmage
Arkansas State QB
Red Wolves Raw: James Blackman post 8-20 scrimmage
Arkansas State football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones reflects on A-State's second scrimmage of fall camp
Red Wolves open the season Sept. 3
Arkansas State football wraps up second scrimmage of fall camp