Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Grandfather, 79, killed walking dog; police name person of interest

Police are searching for a person of interest in the murder. They say he is considered armed and dangerous. (WLS, FAMILY HANDOUT, GARY PD, CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARY, Ind. (WLS) - An Indiana family is mourning the death of a beloved father and grandfather as police search for the deadly shooting suspect.

A small memorial of chalk drawings marked the spot where 79-year-old Cornelius Olive was shot and killed while walking his granddaughter’s dog, Kenzo.

“It’s sad he died doing something that he did every day, which was walking my dog,” said his granddaughter, Kamarie Caldwell.

Cornelius Olive, 79, was shot and killed while walking his granddaughter’s dog outside his...
Cornelius Olive, 79, was shot and killed while walking his granddaughter’s dog outside his Gary, Indiana, home.(Source: Family photos, WLS via CNN)

After hearing gunshots Wednesday night, Caldwell says she went outside their Gary, Indiana, home to find her grandfather lying in a pool of blood.

“I’m a medical assistant, so my first thought was maybe I can save him. So, I went in the house and grabbed a towel, and I kept telling the operator he was still breathing,” Caldwell said.

Unfortunately, Cornelius Olive died on the pavement.

“The last picture that I have in my mind is watching the blood just run from the back of his head over to the sidewalk and looking at his face. I pulled up, and the dog was still sitting there between his legs,” said his daughter, Kimberly Olive.

Police say 24-year-old Tyree Gaines is considered a person of interest in the 79-year-old’s death. He allegedly sent multiple threating emails to Gary City Hall and neighboring communities.

Police believe Gaines is unstable, and he is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a Black male who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 115 pounds.

Police say 24-year-old Tyree Gaines is considered a person of interest in the Cornelius Olive's...
Police say 24-year-old Tyree Gaines is considered a person of interest in the Cornelius Olive's death. He allegedly sent multiple threating emails to Gary City Hall and neighboring communities.(Source: Gary Police Dept., WLS via CNN)

Anyone who sees Gaines or has information about his whereabouts is urged not to approach him but instead call 911.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus
‘Chaotic’ incident on GCT school bus under investigation
A woman died Thursday night when the car she was riding in ran off the road and overturned.
Woman killed in rollover crash
According to the agency, former district court clerk and former police officer, Ana Stewart...
Former police officer and district court clerk charged in missing funds case
The apartment complex that was hit is located along West Huntington Avenue in Jonesboro.
Arrest made in connection to apartment hit by car
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the...
M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line

Latest News

Arkansas State football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones reflects on A-State's second scrimmage of fall camp
Red Wolves open the season Sept. 3
Arkansas State football wraps up second scrimmage of fall camp
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, beginning Sunday, Aug. 28, there will...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures planned on Greene County highway
Police are searching for a person of interest in the murder. They believe he is unstable and...
Police looking for person of interest after grandfather fatally shot