M 3.1 earthquake near Imboden shakes area

IMBODEN, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake was reported Sunday morning in Northeast Arkansas that was felt over a wide area.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the magnitude 3.1 quake on Aug. 21 at 9:12 a.m. CDT at a depth of almost 10 miles.

The quake was located about 2.5 miles south-southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County. A minor aftershock of M1.7 was also detected by the USGS.

According to the USGS website, over 150 people have reported feeling the quake in Cherokee Village, Pocahontas, Black Rock and various other locations.

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan gave an overview of the quake earlier on Facebook:

