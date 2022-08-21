Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

M 3.1 earthquake near Imboden shakes area

A minor M 1.7 aftershock also detected by the USGS
A M3.1 quake near Imboden, Ark., was felt over a wide area.
A M3.1 quake near Imboden, Ark., was felt over a wide area.(USGS)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IMBODEN, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake was reported Sunday morning in Northeast Arkansas that was felt over a wide area.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the magnitude 3.1 quake on Aug. 21 at 9:12 a.m. CDT at a depth of almost 10 miles.

The quake was located about 2.5 miles south-southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County. A minor aftershock of M1.7 was also detected by the USGS.

According to the USGS website, over 150 people have reported feeling the quake in Cherokee Village, Pocahontas, Black Rock and various other locations.

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan gave an overview of the quake earlier on Facebook:

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus
‘Chaotic’ incident on GCT school bus under investigation
The “Kia Challenge” videos have led to an increase in car thefts around the country. The videos...
BUSTED BY BURGLARS: Vehicle vandals following online trend hit Jonesboro
According to the agency, former district court clerk and former police officer, Ana Stewart...
Former police officer and district court clerk charged in missing funds case
The apartment complex that was hit is located along West Huntington Avenue in Jonesboro.
Arrest made in connection to apartment hit by car
A woman died Thursday night when the car she was riding in ran off the road and overturned.
Woman killed in rollover crash

Latest News

Aaron's Friday Evening Forecast (8/19/22)
Aaron's Friday Evening Forecast (8/19/22)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (8/19)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (8/19)
Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast (8/18/22)
Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast (8/18/22)
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (8/18)
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (8/18)