Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Pujols 2 HRs, up to 692; tops Musial for 2nd in total bases

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his solo home run take flight against the Arizona...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his solo home run take flight against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit two more home runs Saturday night, boosting his total to 692 and moving him past Stan Musial into second place on the career list for total bases.

The 42-year-old Pujols connected for solo homers in the second and fourth innings against Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner. Pujols needs four more to tie Alex Rodriguez for the No. 4 spot all-time.

Pujols’ first homer of the game gave him 6,137 total bases. Musial, the Hall of Famer for the Cardinals, had 6,134. Hank Aaron holds the record with 6,856.

Pujols has been on a roll over the past month, batting .386 with five homers over his past 16 games coming into Saturday.

The 11-time All-Star drew a standing ovation before his first at-bat and the cheers grew even louder from both Cardinals and Diamondbacks fans as the three-time MVP rounded the bases.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus
‘Chaotic’ incident on GCT school bus under investigation
A woman died Thursday night when the car she was riding in ran off the road and overturned.
Woman killed in rollover crash
According to the agency, former district court clerk and former police officer, Ana Stewart...
Former police officer and district court clerk charged in missing funds case
The apartment complex that was hit is located along West Huntington Avenue in Jonesboro.
Arrest made in connection to apartment hit by car
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the...
M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line

Latest News

Red Wolves wrap up first scrimmage
Defense improves in second A-State football scrimmage
Arkansas State LB
Red Wolves Raw: Kivon Bennett post 8-20 scrimmage
Arkansas State QB
Red Wolves Raw: James Blackman post 8-20 scrimmage
Arkansas State football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones reflects on A-State's second scrimmage of fall camp
Red Wolves open the season Sept. 3
Arkansas State football wraps up second scrimmage of fall camp