S’mores party to recruit new Girl Scout members

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a day of fun and excitement, as the Girl Scouts organization held a s’mores party.

Those who attended the event at the Craighead Forest Park got to enjoy crafts, games, face painting, and even a scavenger hunt.

The Girl Scouts didn’t hold the event just to give people entertainment.

According to the Associated Press, the organization’s youth membership has fallen by nearly 30% since 2019.

With the Girl Scouts organization promoting younger girls to come together to support each other, they hope events like these highlight its message.

“It’s just an organization to come together and support each other and make friends and just being the best, they can be”, said troop leader Amy Stanley.

Those who organized the event said they were pleased with the turnout and hope to do it again.

