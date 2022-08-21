Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

S’mores party to recruit new Girl Scout members

By Jace Passmore
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a day of fun and excitement, as the Girl Scouts organization held a s’mores party.

Those who attended the event at the Craighead Forest Park got to enjoy crafts, games, face painting, and even a scavenger hunt.

The Girl Scouts didn’t hold the event just to give people entertainment.

According to the Associated Press, the organization’s youth membership has fallen by nearly 30% since 2019.

With the Girl Scouts organization promoting younger girls to come together to support each other, they hope events like these highlight its message.

“It’s just an organization to come together and support each other and make friends and just being the best, they can be”, said troop leader Amy Stanley.

Those who organized the event said they were pleased with the turnout and hope to do it again.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus
‘Chaotic’ incident on GCT school bus under investigation
A woman died Thursday night when the car she was riding in ran off the road and overturned.
Woman killed in rollover crash
According to the agency, former district court clerk and former police officer, Ana Stewart...
Former police officer and district court clerk charged in missing funds case
The apartment complex that was hit is located along West Huntington Avenue in Jonesboro.
Arrest made in connection to apartment hit by car
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the...
M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line

Latest News

People begin to move students in ahead of the first day on Tuesday.
Busy day as students move in at A-State
Letters and items sent to JPD in memory of Officer Vincent Parks.
Fallen officer remembered in a special way
The holiday season is already expected to be a joyful one, as a big event for the city of...
Holiday spirit a-plenty planned for JoyFest 2022
An airport in Northeast Arkansas will be seeing additional storage after a nearly one million...
Walnut Ridge Airport breaks ground on expansion