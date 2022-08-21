Spotty Showers at Times This Week

The highest rain chances are behind us and most of the rain stays to the south across the Red River of Texas and Oklahoma. Southern Arkansas could see high rainfall amounts as well. We’ll see the occasional showers as we’re still close enough to the track of the disturbances worth keeping low rain chances in the forecast. Highs don’t cool down, we’ll be near or above 90 degrees for the rest of the week. No heat advisories are expected as humidity drops a bit more throughout the week. No big rain chances are on the horizon until closer to the end of the month.

