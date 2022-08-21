TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures planned on Greene County highway

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re planning to travel in Greene County soon, there’s a traffic alert you need to be aware of.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, beginning Sunday, Aug. 28, there will be overnight lane closures along Highway 49 south from Highway 358 East to Highway 69.

Crews will alternate lane closures to conduct paving operations, a news release said.

Times for the lane closures will be announced closer to the project’s start date. The work is expected to last up to eight weeks.

If you travel in this area, you are urged to use caution and find an alternate route if possible.

