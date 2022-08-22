1 killed, 3 injured in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man died, and three other people suffered injuries when their pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree.

The crash happened at 3:13 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on U.S. Highway 49 north of Halliday in Greene County, according to Arkansas State Police.

Edward James Workman, 54, was southbound when his 1995 GMC 1500 pickup truck crossed both lanes of traffic without braking or correcting.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the truck entered the eastside ditch and struck a large tree.

The truck rolled over onto its passenger’s side before coming to a stop partially submerged in water.

Workman died of his injuries.

His passengers—43-year-old Christina Lewis, 18-year-old Chasity Workman, and 25-year-old James Milton, all of Paragould—were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

