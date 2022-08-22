7 travelers suffer carbon monoxide poisoning in New Madrid County

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A family traveling on Interstate 55 from Texas had their trip stopped in its tracks because of a poisonous gas.

According to New Madrid County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chris Hensley, a vehicle carrying five children, two adults and a large dog were on the road for approximately seven hours on Sunday when they noticed they were starting to feel sick.

Hensley said the family stopped at the Loves Truck Stop at the Matthews exit after the five children became unresponsive.

When a deputy arrived on scene, they used a device to detect carbon monoxide, which showed levels of the odorless, colorless gas.

First responders rushed the family to a nearby hospital for treatment of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The dog was brought to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department for safe keeping, until the family members are released from the hospital.

Hensley urges drivers and travelers to make sure their vehicle is regularly maintained and repaired.

