Arkansas among the least active states in the U.S.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While 64 percent of Arkansans have access to gyms, a new study finds few people use them.

Fitness Volt found the Natural State ranks as the third least physically active state in the union.

According to the study, Arkansas has just five gyms and 11 health clubs per 100,000 people. Moreover, about 31 percent of the population lacks adequate physical activity.

West Virginia was the least active state, while Mississippi ranks as the second least active.

In contrast, Minnesota is the most active state, followed by Colorado and Connecticut.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every adult needs 150 minutes of exercise each week, as exercise is such a crucial factor in leading a healthy lifestyle, both physically and mentally,” said a spokesperson for Fitness Volt. “So, ensuring people have access to exercise opportunities and resources is vital.”

The rankings were based on each state’s number of gyms and health clubs, the prevalence of physical inactivity, and access to exercise opportunities.

