Aug. 22: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The highest rain chances are behind us and most of the rain stays to the south across the Red River of Texas and Oklahoma. Southern Arkansas could see high rainfall amounts as well.

We’ll see the occasional showers as we’re still close enough to the track of the disturbances worth keeping low rain chances in the forecast. Highs don’t cool down, we’ll be near or above 90 degrees for the rest of the week.

No heat advisories are expected as humidity drops a bit more throughout the week. No big rain chances are on the horizon until closer to the end of the month.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that shows a suspect being held down on the ground and beaten.

The West Memphis School district starts back today. We’ll tell you about a new backpack policy that will keep students and staff safe.

The search for a missing boater is now over in Lawrence County.

‘I’m tired of living like this and I don’t want to die,’ says North Little Rock tenant. One North Little Rock resident said he is living in unbearable conditions at his apartment and is calling out for help.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.