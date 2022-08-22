Deadly Independence County motorcycle crash
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -One person is dead, and one is injured after a Thursday night crash.
According to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, 41-year-old Matthew Giles Jansen from Pocahontas died when his motorcycle was hit at a stoplight.
On Aug 18 Jansen was stopped at a red light for the intersection of Highway 167 and Lawrence Street in his 2022 Harley Davidson when a 2013 Nissan Altima hit him from behind as the light turned green.
The driver of the Nissan, 31-year-old Ronette Lindsey Rush, was reportedly injured in the crash.
