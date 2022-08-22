Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Decision coming soon on student loans, Education chief says

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said a decision on student loans could come within the next...
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said a decision on student loans could come within the next week or so.(CNBC Television)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is expected to decide on the repayment of school loans soon.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told NBC’s “Meet the Press” it could come within the next week or so.

The White House has already extended the pandemic-related pause four times, the last time in April.

But the frozen payments are set to end Aug. 31.

While some advocates say up to $50,000 should be forgiven, the administration is suggesting a smaller break.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“A blessing out of a tragedy” is what the family of a missing 21-year-old man has to say....
Crews recover missing man’s body
A M3.1 quake near Imboden, Ark., was felt over a wide area.
M 3.1 earthquake near Imboden shakes area
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, beginning Sunday, Aug. 28, there will...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures planned on Greene County highway
A Stay UMC pamphlet sits the table as you walk into the church.
Church group looking forward after historic vote

Latest News

CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
highway shooting
Bullet cracks semi truck’s windshield, nearly hits driver on interstate near St. Louis
Zander Trainer, of Kennett, Mo., ninth in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships.
Kennett boy finishes 9th in USA Mullet competition
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Prosecutors urge jury to convict 2 men in Gov. Whitmer plot
Motorists are spending less this week on gasoline and diesel than they did a month ago.
Gas, diesel prices continue downward trend