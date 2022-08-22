Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Dog found in bottom of trash can finds forever home

Oscar was found by a city worker, who heard the puppy crying for help in a trash can.
Oscar was found by a city worker, who heard the puppy crying for help in a trash can.(Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center)
By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Gray News) - An Ohio dog shelter has announced that a dog who was found in a trash can was later adopted.

The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center posted to Facebook that 10-week-old Oscar was found by a City of Columbus employee and an animal control deputy in a neighborhood park.

The city employee heard the puppy crying for help when he was emptying trash and found Oscar sitting at the bottom of the trash can.

The animal control deputy took the dog to the shelter, where he received medical care.

Oscar was adopted by a couple during the center’s Clear The Shelters event, which had more than 200 dogs available for adoption last week.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“A blessing out of a tragedy” is what the family of a missing 21-year-old man has to say....
Crews recover missing man’s body
A M3.1 quake near Imboden, Ark., was felt over a wide area.
M 3.1 earthquake near Imboden shakes area
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
A Stay UMC pamphlet sits the table as you walk into the church.
Church group looking forward after historic vote
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, beginning Sunday, Aug. 28, there will...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures planned on Greene County highway

Latest News

School districts across Texas will now be displaying posters of the U.S. national motto "In God...
Public schools in Texas now required to display donated ‘In God We Trust’ posters
A man on death row married a woman with whom he shares faith.
Death row inmate gets fourth stay of execution, finds love
As students return to school, experts are urging parents to get routine vaccinations for their...
Routine children's vaccinations urged amid decline
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
The daughter of an influential Russian political theorist was killed in a car bombing on the...
Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist’s car bombing death