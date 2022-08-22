Dooley picks up 250th win, A-State routs UCA 3-0

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Head Soccer Coach Brian Dooley earned his 250th career victory Sunday as the Red Wolves blanked in-state foe Central Arkansas 3-0 at the A-State Soccer Park.

The Red Wolves (1-1-0) relied on a pair of second-half goals en route to evening their overall mark on the season. A-State tallied nine shots on goal for the second straight contest, doing so on 11 shots.

Sarah Strong netted a header off an Aliyah Williamson assist in the 15th minute to put the Scarlet and Black ahead 1-0.

In the 70th minute, Sydoney Clark scored her first goal as a Red Wolf off a free kick by Cooper Cowan and a touch by Emma Riley to put the home squad up 2-0. Tara Lea then drilled in the third goal in the 90th minute, with Emma Riales assisting.

Damaris Deschaine and Olivia Luther combined for the shutout in the net for A-State. Deschaine started in goal for the first 45 minutes and faced three shots before Luther entered after the half and corralled two saves.

The Red Wolves return to the pitch at 2 p.m. Thursday, facing Northwestern State on ESPN+. Admission to the match at the A-State Soccer Park is free.

