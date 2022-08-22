Gas, diesel prices continue downward trend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists are spending less this week on gasoline and diesel than they did a month ago.

According to GasBuddy.com, average gasoline prices in Arkansas fell 5.9 cents a gallon last week to $3.37. That’s 57.6 cents less than a month ago but still 54.1 cents higher than last year.

The national average fell 5.1 cents a gallon to $3.86.

“While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to 10 straight weeks,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

However, he noted the pace of declines slowed down as oil prices bounced up slightly.

National diesel prices also fell 6.3 cents last week to $4.97 a gallon. It’s the first time diesel prices have fallen below $5 a gallon since March.

“Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes,” said De Haan. “But that remains a wildcard as we head into the peak of hurricane season.”

