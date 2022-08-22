Jacket returned 27 years later inspires several across the state

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A piece of high school memorabilia, lost to time, inspired individuals across the Natural State when it was discovered and returned nearly three decades later.

Shannon Everet owns a trucking company in Benton. A lifetime ago, he was a member of the Future Farmers of America while attending Bay High School. It’s a past he’s not often reminded of, but that has since been brought back into the spotlight.

Emalee Tate is the new agriculture teacher at Bay, starting this year. When she got to her new classroom, she did as many teachers do, and started cleaning it out and making it her own.

She was surprised to find a handful of old FFA jackets when doing so. Each one had a name, and she decided to seek them all out to get the jackets back to their rightful owners.

However, she hit a speedbump with one jacket.

“I cannot find this person on social media; I cannot find them anywhere,” Tate said.

Everet was seemingly missing in action.

After some in-depth research, Tate was finally able to track down a person she suspected to be Everet. So, she decided to give him a call.

“I was like ‘hey, did you used to go to Bay school?’ which seems like a weird thing to ask first thing. I introduced myself and said I think I found your FFA jacket. He said, ‘you what?’ and I said I found your FFA jacket!” Tate recalled with a smile full of excitement.

Shortly after, Everet received the jacket in the mail.

“Right away I noticed it doesn’t fit me,” Everet said with a laugh. “That jacket belongs to a boy from a long time ago.”

The jacket alone meant a lot to Everet -- a devout Christian -- but the memories it brought back, specifically when it comes to his faith, meant the world.

“(When I was younger) I moved in next to a preacher. And that was the same time period that the jacket is from. His name was Bill Iglehart. He took me to church with him and led me to Christ,” Everet recalled.

“I’ve been pouring out my heart to guys about the importance he had on my life and so when I got this jacket I was just like ‘wow, this is that same time period that I was neighbors with Bill.’”

For Tate, the whole thing was a great opportunity to incorporate into a new community. She said she is going to use the story as an example of how impactful FFA can be on everyone, even 30 years down the road.

“My favorite part was asking people if they wanted their jacket back, then seeing their excitement and seeing them take a trip down memory lane, it made it all worth it,” Tate said.

As for Everet, he has a similar message. The whole thing has taught him just how much and for how long the little things can impact those around you.

“It’s a reminder that you don’t know how you’re going to impact someone. It might not even be immediately. Be ready to be a good neighbor to someone, be ready to be someone’s Bill Iglehart,” he said.

