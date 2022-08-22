Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Lanes of I-40 bridge to close in Sept. due to inspections

The I-40 bridge
The I-40 bridge(KAIT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Lanes of the I-40 Mississippi River bridge will close alternately for about four weeks.

The lane closures are set to begin on Tuesday, September 6.

The closures will be done by Arkansas Department of Transportation as they do a Nonredundant Steel Tension Member inspection.

One lane of traffic will be closed at a time and limited to these times:

  • Westbound outside: Mon-Thurs | 6:30 a.m. – 3:30p.m.
  • Eastbound outside: Mon-Thurs | 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“A blessing out of a tragedy” is what the family of a missing 21-year-old man has to say....
Crews recover missing man’s body
A woman died Sunday when her vehicle collided head-on with another.
Woman killed in head-on collision
A Paragould man died, and three other people suffered injuries when their pickup truck ran off...
1 killed, 3 injured in Greene County crash
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
A M3.1 quake near Imboden, Ark., was felt over a wide area.
M 3.1 earthquake near Imboden shakes area

Latest News

A landmark in North Central Arkansas is welcoming back visitors for the first time since the...
Popular Arkansas cave reopens following pandemic woes
"Strive for less than 5" banner outside of a Jonesboro school.
‘Strive for less than 5′ looks to combat chronic absenteeism
Gas, diesel prices continue downward trend
‘Strive for less than 5′ looks to combat chronic absenteeism
1 killed, 3 injured in Greene County crash