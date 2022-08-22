Lanes of I-40 bridge to close in Sept. due to inspections

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Lanes of the I-40 Mississippi River bridge will close alternately for about four weeks.

The lane closures are set to begin on Tuesday, September 6.

The closures will be done by Arkansas Department of Transportation as they do a Nonredundant Steel Tension Member inspection.

One lane of traffic will be closed at a time and limited to these times:

Westbound outside: Mon-Thurs | 6:30 a.m. – 3:30p.m.

Eastbound outside: Mon-Thurs | 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

