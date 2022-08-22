Lyon College joining SLIAC in fall 2023

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) officially announced today that Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas, will become the tenth member of the conference beginning in Fall, 2023. The conference’s governing bodies unanimously approved Lyon College’s membership application and the Scots will begin regular season competition in 15 of the men’s and women’s sponsored sports in their inaugural year.

“On behalf of the SLIAC Presidents’ Council, I’m pleased to welcome President Melissa Taverner, Athletic Director Kevin Jenkins, and Lyon College as the newest SLIAC member,” said Fontbonne University President and SLIAC President’s Council Chair Dr. Nancy Blattner. “Lyon College has an experienced athletic staff, excellent facilities, and a strong commitment to the academic and athletic success of their student-athletes; as such, they are a perfect fit with the other members of the SLIAC. We are excited to expand our membership and look forward to engaging the Lyon Scots in competition.”

SLIAC Commissioner Dr. Dick Kaiser said, “The SLIAC is very fortunate to have Lyon College choose to become a member of the SLIAC. The Scot’s academic and athletic philosophy is an excellent match with the other current members of the conference in relation to their academic expectations and student-athlete experience provided within the intercollegiate athletic program. As we all have witnessed in today’s ever changing collegiate athletic environment, institutions are constantly evaluating national and conference affiliation. It goes without saying that gaining an institution like Lyon College, which has a solid history, makes this a quality day for the SLIAC.”

“We are honored that the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference voted to extend an offer of full membership to Lyon College,” said Lyon College President Melissa Taverner. “The purpose of the SLIAC, to enhance the educational process through intercollegiate competitive activity encompassing the rules of fairness based on integrity and sportsmanlike conduct, aligns with the mission and values of our institution. We have accepted this offer of membership and look forward to continuing to work with Commissioner Kaiser and the conference leadership to facilitate a smooth transition for the Lyon athletic programs. Partnering with the other SLIAC institutions, Lyon College will continue to support the development of all conference athletes as they grow as scholars and citizens.”

Lyon College, is a private liberal arts institution, is located approximately 265 miles south of the St. Louis metro area. The institution was accepted as a new provisional member into the NCAA membership process in February 2022 and will have three years remaining before becoming a full NCAA member in Fall, 2025. Lyon College has an enrollment of approximately 600 students with success in STEM curriculum and pre-professional programs. Lyon athletics currently boasts 11 sports for both men and women as well as 5 co-educational sports in its athletic department. Lyon will complete their final year as a member of the NAIA in the American Midwest Conference in 2022-2023 before starting SLIAC conference play in Fall, 2023.

The addition of Lyon College again expands the geographic footprint of the SLIAC and provides another recruiting opportunity in the state of Arkansas for our member institutions, where only three NCAA D-III institutions are currently located. “It’s not every day that an institution makes the transition into NCAA D-III and for the SLIAC to gain such a quality institution like Lyon College is truly remarkable and benefits every other SLIAC institution,” said Kaiser.

“Joining the SLIAC marks the beginning of a new chapter for Lyon Athletics,” said Lyon College Athletic Director Kevin Jenkins. “We are excited to continue writing the story of Lyon Athletics in the SLIAC as an institution that values education, competition, and integrity.”

Lyon becomes the 10th member of the SLIAC; joining current institutions Blackburn College, Eureka College, Fontbonne University, Greenville University, Principia College, Spalding University, Webster University, and Westminster College and will join the league along with fellow league newcomer Mississippi University for Women beginning next fall.

