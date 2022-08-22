Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Oklahoma sheriff deputy serving eviction papers shot, killed

FILE IMAGE - The deputies were transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, where...
FILE IMAGE - The deputies were transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, where one deputy died and the other was in stable condition.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed and a second deputy wounded while the two were serving eviction papers at a home on the southwest side of Oklahoma City, authorities said.

Both deputies were transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, where one deputy died and the other was in stable condition, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Aaron Brilbeck said.

The two deputies were not immediately identified while their family members were being notified, Brilbeck said.

Sheriff Tommie Johnson said the two deputies were serving “lock-out papers,” which is part of the eviction process, when one of the deputies went to the back door of the home and was shot. The second deputy was shot as he attempted to pull the first deputy to safety, Johnson said.

A suspect in the shooting was taken into custody following a vehicle chase across the city, said Oklahoma City police Sgt. Dillon Quirk. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

“During that pursuit, the suspect was firing rounds at officers, and we had officers as well returning fire at the suspect,” said Oklahoma City Police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn. She said neither the suspect nor the pursuing officers were hit by gunfire during the exchanges.

Video from a news helicopter showed police chasing a pickup truck hauling a boat across the city to the entrance of Tinker Air Force Base, where the driver was taken into custody after he threw a rifle out the window and exited the truck with his hands raised.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“A blessing out of a tragedy” is what the family of a missing 21-year-old man has to say....
Crews recover missing man’s body
A woman died Sunday when her vehicle collided head-on with another.
Woman killed in head-on collision
A Paragould man died, and three other people suffered injuries when their pickup truck ran off...
1 killed, 3 injured in Greene County crash
A M3.1 quake near Imboden, Ark., was felt over a wide area.
M 3.1 earthquake near Imboden shakes area
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

Latest News

FILE - Fetty Wap appears at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on Aug. 26, 2019.
Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Ethics board: SD Gov. Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’
Reports of sustained shelling around Zaporizhzhya, Europe's largest nuclear power plant,...
Ukraine: 9,000 of its troops killed since Russia began war
A federal judge has ordered the Justice Department to put forward proposed redactions as he...
Trump seeks special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents
FILE - The Pentagon says it would force troops to cancel or disrupt military training. It also...
Pentagon rejects DC request for National Guard migrant help