Pujols, Goldy named co-NL Players of the Week

Albert Pujols and Paul Goldschmidt had quite a week for the Cardinals.

Pujols continued his recent torrid stretch by going 8-for-13 with three home runs and seven RBIs during the week, including another multi-home run game for the 42-year-old slugger on Saturday in Arizona. Goldschmidt maintained his MVP-frontrunner pace by going 13-for-24 with three home runs of his own to go along with 11 RBIs.

With weeks like that, it comes as no surprise that the dynamic St. Louis duo were named NL Co-Players of the Week on Monday for the week of August 15. With players like that present in the same lineup, it’s also no surprise the Cardinals didn’t lose a single game all week.

Pujols led all MLB hitters with a 1.974 OPS on the week. He also mashed career home runs No. 690, 691 and 692, pulling to within four of Alex Rodriguez for fourth all-time on the MLB home runs list. Pujols also passed Stan Musial for second all-time in total bases, etching his name further into the record books.

Goldschmidt recorded 1.613 OPS and in so doing, he more legitimately entered into the discussion for a potential Triple Crown season.

Goldschmidt currently leads all qualifying MLB hitters with a .340 batting average. He trails Kyle Schwarber by three, 34 to 31, for the National League lead in home runs, and has pulled to within two RBIs of NL leader Pete Alonso, trimming the gap to 102 to 100 with his latest incredible week.

