St. Francis County deadly crash

St. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -One person is dead after an 18-wheeler-involved crash.

An Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report says Allen L. Evans, a 70-year-old man from Memphis, died after his 1992 Ford Club Wagon was hit by an 18-wheeler.

Saturday evening a 1989 Volvo 740 Series was towing Evan’s Ford on the shoulder of Interstate 40.

An approaching Peterbilt was traveling faster than the pair and hit the back end of the Ford being towed, causing them both to lose control and run off I-40.

The Volvo and Ford came to a stop in the south ditch as the Peterbilt passed them and came to a stop in the same ditch.

The drivers of the Volvo and Peterbilt reported no injuries.

